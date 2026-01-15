KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh’s resignation as a Melaka State Executive Councillor (Exco) is not a form of pressure on Umno to leave the Unity Government.

The deputy prime minister said the Umno Youth Chief’s action was a personal decision and was not made under any duress.

Ahmad Zahid added that Dr Muhamad Akmal had discussed the matter with him and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh before the decision was finalised by the Merlimau Assemblyman himself.

“I wish to respect his stand to relinquish his position as a Melaka State Exco member,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting with overseas Umno delegates and launching the new Overseas Umno Club logo here today.

Earlier, during his Umno Youth Chief policy speech, Dr Muhamad Akmal announced his resignation as the Melaka Rural Development, Agriculture, and Food Security Exco, effective next week.

Ahmad Zahid said the resignation would allow Dr Muhamad Akmal to focus fully on party duties, particularly in strengthening the Youth wing at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the presence of former Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin at the 2025 Umno Youth General Assembly today had received his “green light.”

“Coincidentally, Khairy met me last night… he sought my blessing, and I agreed to it,” he said.

However, Ahmad Zahid stated that any decision regarding Khairy’s potential return to Umno depends on an application from the former Health Minister himself.

In January 2023, Khairy was expelled from Umno following his criticisms of the party’s top leadership during the 15th General Election (GE15) campaign. — Bernama