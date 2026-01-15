KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Police have crippled a phone scam syndicate that impersonated senior police officers following the arrest of three individuals, including two women, in several raids across the capital and Selangor last week.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief, ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail, said that the arrests were made following a report received by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) that was lodged by an 18-year-old female student who claimed to be a victim of the scam on Jan 10.

He said the victim was contacted by an individual posing as a senior police officer with the rank of ACP from Bukit Aman, falsely claiming that she was involved in a money laundering case and was ordered to hand over valuables for “investigation purposes.”

“As a result of the deception, the victim suffered losses estimated at RM70,000,” he said during a press conference at the Wangsa Maju IPD today.

Mohamad Lazim added that investigations and intelligence gathering led to the separate arrests of three locals on January 11 and 12, involving two women and a man aged between 28 and 46.

According to him, police also seized various items believed to be proceeds from criminal activities, including a Proton Iriz car, handbags, mobile phones, jewellery, RM560 in cash, and two gold bars with a total weight of 172.77 grams.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM132,360, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating),” he said.

He noted that one of the three individuals detained was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ Court on January 14 (yesterday) under Section 414 of the Penal Code (for assisting in concealing stolen property), while the other two will serve as prosecution witnesses.

In relation to this, Mohamad Lazim advised the public to remain vigilant against suspicious phone calls and not to panic, even if the caller claims to be from the authorities.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) emphasises that any official business requires physical presence at a police station or IPD and will never be resolved solely through a phone call,” he said.

He also advised the public not to hand over money, valuables, or personal information to unknown parties, and to verify bank accounts and phone numbers via the website ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/.

“If you receive a suspicious call, immediately record the details and lodge a report at the nearest police station or through official PDRM channels,” he said. — Bernama