SINGAPORE, Jan 15 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stripped Pritam Singh of his designation as Leader of the Opposition with immediate effect, citing his criminal convictions and a Parliamentary motion deeming him unsuitable to continue in the role.

In a statement issued today, Wong said Singh’s convictions, taken together with Parliament’s position, made it “no longer tenable” for him to remain Leader of the Opposition, adding that the decision was necessary to uphold the rule of law and the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

“Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process,” read the statement.

“Mr Singh was convicted by the District Court of two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP), confirming the COP’s earlier findings.

“His appeal to the High Court was dismissed. This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the LO,” he added.

During the parliamentary debate yesterday, Singh said that he accepted the court’s judgment but said he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence.

Wong added that he has invited the Workers’ Party to nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next Leader of the Opposition, saying the nominee must not have been implicated in the Committee of Privileges’ earlier findings.

Yesterday, Singapore’s Parliament approved a motion expressing the view that Pritam Singh is unsuitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition following his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

According to The Straits Times, the motion, moved by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, said Singh had fallen short of the standards expected of the office and that his continued appointment could undermine public confidence in Parliament.

All People’s Action Party MPs and Nominated MPs supported the motion, while all 11 Workers’ Party MPs present opposed it.