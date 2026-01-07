KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — K-pop star G-Dragon is reportedly planning to hold his first-ever solo fan meeting in February, marking another milestone following his recent return to the spotlight.

According to The Korea Herald, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, said the plan is still under discussion and has yet to be confirmed.

The proposed fan meeting comes about two months after the BigBang member wrapped up his record-setting solo world tour titled Ubermensch.

The tour began in South Korea in March last year and concluded with a three-night encore concert in Seoul in mid-December.

It spanned 39 shows across 17 cities worldwide, drawing a total of 825,000 fans, including 54,000 attendees at the Seoul encore alone.

The tour was named after his third solo studio album, which marked his comeback after an eight-year hiatus and sold nearly 640,000 copies on its first day of release.