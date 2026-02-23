BUTTERWORTH, Feb 23 — The Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) Social Welfare Department (JKM) is tracking down the biological mother and relatives of a three-month-old baby girl who was found in Sungai Dua here on November 13 last year.

SPU assistant social welfare officer Norizzati Rosli said the baby girl, whose umbilical cord was still attached, was discovered in a toilet located outside a house.

“The baby was immediately taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment, and approval for an exemption under Section 15(3) of the Child Act 2001 has been obtained for media publication,” she said in a statement today.

She said relatives or members of the public who know the baby’s biological parents may contact the Seberang Perai Utara district child protector, Norizzati, at 04-575 8715 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama