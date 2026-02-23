KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — While most children his age were busy with toys and games, Trooper K. Indiran was already determined to follow in his late father’s footsteps and wear the same uniform, but destiny dealt him a harsh blow.

Indiran’s unwavering commitment to joining the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), even after the tragic death of his father, Lt Col C. Kayamboo, in the line of duty in 2016, is celebrated as a remarkable act of patriotism, one that serves as an inspiration to all, especially the nation’s minority communities.

The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) president, Datuk Sharuddin Omar said the loss of the late Kayamboo in an air crash near the Butterworth Air Base did nothing to dampen the spirit of the young boy.

Instead, Indiran turned that dark chapter into a catalyst for continuing his father’s legacy of defending the nation's sovereignty.

“K. Indiran took the tragedy of his father's passing as a source of strength to serve the country. Despite being only 12 years old when the loss occurred, he did not view it negatively, rather, it served as a motivation to continue the struggle.

“His story should be upheld as a prime example of how tragedy can forge an identity and a will to defend one’s country, regardless of ethnicity,” he told Bernama.

Sharuddin said the narrative should not merely be remembered as a tragedy, instead, it should be shared with the younger generation as a testament to how grief and loss can be transformed into a fighting spirit that transcends racial lines.

Commenting on the involvement of non-Malays in the MAF, he said history shows that the participation of the Indian and Chinese was significant, especially during the first and second Emergencies, with many from these communities making the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s sovereignty.

However, he said that since the rapid industrial and economic growth after 1989, the involvement of non-Malays in military service dwindled as many opted for sectors offering more lucrative returns.

In this regard, he believes Indiran’s story should be seen as a symbol that the responsibility of defending the nation does not belong to a single race, but must be shared by all Malaysians.

Touching on family welfare, he said the MAF welfare system is significantly better today, including the recognition of posthumous promotions, such as the one received by Indiran’s father, which positively impacts the pension rates received by the family.

He added that the late Indiran would also be eligible for benefits accorded to personnel who pass away during service, including service gratuities and relevant Armed Forces Cooperative group insurance benefits.

Expressing his condolences to the family, Sharuddin described the loss of two generations from a single family who served the nation as a monumental sacrifice that deserves to be remembered.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin described the sacrifice of Indiran’s family as ‘unrepayable,’ adding that his mother, S. Usha, and the family are once again tested by the loss of a loved one who dedicated his life to the country.

“The sacrifice of a family that has given not one, but two loved ones to the homeland is a sacrifice that can never be repaid or compared in any way,” he said.

On February 18, Indiran, 22, who was undergoing a course at the First Regiment of the Royal Armour Corps, Batu 10 Camp in Kuantan, Pahang, was found unconscious. He was rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital but was confirmed dead a day later while receiving treatment.

No elements of abuse or bullying were detected in the soldier's death. — Bernama