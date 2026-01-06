KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Canadian singer Celine Dion has made her debut on TikTok, posting a lighthearted video and message to fans about learning the platform.

In her most recent post across her social media accounts, she wrote, “They told me, ‘Celine, it’s time…’ I asked, ‘Time for what?’ Turns out…something completely new. My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared.

“So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time!

A video was shared along with the message as she joked about her children encouraging her to join the platform.

“My name is Celine... how old am I? I've got kids,” she said, adding that her children told her “We have to get you on TikTok” to which her response was “What?”.

@celinedion They told me, “Celine, it’s time…” I asked, “Time for what?” Turns out…something completely new. My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I’m glad we’re here together. - Celine xx… original sound - Celine Dion

Dion then said she had heard of the short-video platform before, adding, “Suddenly I'm becoming cool; Celine Dion is cool... TikTok, here I come. Ciao.”

Since joining TikTok, the singer has gained 4.7 million followers and 31.6 million likes.

Dion, 57, is one of the world’s best‑selling artists, known for hits such as My Heart Will Go On, the theme song from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, and The Power of Love.

She was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, and rose to international fame in the 1990s after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 and releasing a string of chart-topping albums.

Dion has three sons with her late husband and manager René Angélil, who died of throat cancer in 2016.

Her eldest, René-Charles, was born in 2001 and is pursuing a career in music, while twins Nelson and Eddy were born in 2010.