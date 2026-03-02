LOS ANGELES, March 2 — In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and fandom alike, one of the entertainment industry’s most beloved young couples may have already tied the knot without anyone knowing.

The bombshell dropped yesterday, March 1, at the 2026 Actor Awards. Zendaya’s longtime stylist and confidant, Law Roach, was speaking with Access Hollywood on the red carpet when he casually detonated the news. When asked about the couple’s wedding plans, Roach grinned and revealed, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

The reporter, visibly stunned, pressed for clarification, asking if the statement was indeed true. Roach doubled down without hesitation, laughing as he confirmed, “It’s very true.”

With that simple exchange, Roach—often dubbed the “image architect” for the Dune star—sent the internet into a frenzy, suggesting that the pair managed to pull off the ultimate Hollywood magic trick: a completely private wedding .

If Roach’s claim is accurate, it marks the final, secretive chapter in a love story that has captivated fans since it began. The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, though they maintained they were just friends for years . Their romance finally became public in 2021 when they were photographed sharing a kiss in Los Angeles .

Speculation about an engagement ignited in January 2025 when Zendaya arrived at the Golden Globe Awards sporting a stunning cushion-cut diamond ring on her left hand . While neither actor confirmed it immediately, reports from TMZ citing sources verified that Holland had proposed during the holiday season of 2024 .

Holland himself later confirmed their new status in the most endearing way possible. In September 2025, during a panel event, a reporter referred to Zendaya as his “girlfriend.” With a gentle smile, the British actor corrected the interviewer, saying simply, “Fiancée” .

In retrospect, subtle hints may have been pointing to a marriage rather than just an engagement. Recently, Zendaya was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger, swapping out her larger engagement diamond—a classic sign that vows may have already been exchanged .

As of now, representatives for both Zendaya and Tom Holland have not responded to requests for comment regarding Roach’s statement . Until the couple confirms the news themselves, the entertainment world is left to parse a stylist’s red carpet quip.