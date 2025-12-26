NEW YORK, Dec 26 — When Life Gives You Tangerines has been named the best K-drama of 2025 by TIME, topping the publication’s annual list of the 10 best Korean television series of the year.

The Netflix drama, directed by Kim Won-suk and starring IU and Park Bo-gum, was praised for its sweeping yet grounded portrayal of ordinary lives across generations, spanning from the 1960s to the present day.

TIME described the series as “one of the year’s best TV series, full stop”, highlighting its emotional depth and ability to make everyday struggles feel extraordinary without relying on fantasy or genre spectacle.

Second place went to Way Back Love, a six-episode romance drama led by Kim Min-ha that explores grief, healing, and second chances through a supernatural premise.

Squid Game Season 3 ranked third, with the publication noting that the final chapter of the global hit stayed true to its critique of modern capitalism despite its bleak conclusion.

Political thriller Tempest, starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, placed fourth, earning praise for its mature central romance set against a backdrop of international intrigue.

Fifth-ranked Our Unwritten Seoul followed twin sisters navigating mental health struggles, identity, and work-life pressures, anchored by Park Bo-young’s dual performance.

Rounding out the list were titles such as Resident Playbook, Study Group, The Tale of Lady Ok, Spirit Fingers, and Trigger, reflecting what TIME called a particularly strong year for slice-of-life stories, romance, and thrillers in Korean television.