KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza has shared her appreciation for being able to visit a longtime supporter, Mohd Fadzil Redzuan, shortly before his death.

His passing was announced via the SitizoneMY official Instagram account, which said Fadzil, known among fans as Fadzil Sitizoner, died at 7.42am yesterday.

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return,” the post read.

Malaysia Gazette reported yesterday that he had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit after suffering internal bleeding caused by high blood pressure.

Siti said in a post on X that she had managed to see him a few days earlier while he was hospitalised, describing the visit as emotionally difficult.

“When I was informed that his health had worsened and he was admitted to the ICU, my heart broke. Fans are the strength of any artiste. Without their support, I would not be here today,” she said.