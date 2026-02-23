KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The asset position of 143 out of 145 federal agencies increased by 5.5 per cent to RM2.838 trillion in 2024, compared with RM2.690 trillion the previous year, according to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2026 tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the report, based on an analysis of the 2024 financial statements of the federal agencies, liabilities for the 143 agencies rose by 0.1 per cent from RM0.870 trillion to RM0.871 trillion over the same period.

“The audit analysis of the comparison between total assets and total liabilities of federal agencies for 2024 found that 139 out of 143 federal agencies (97.2 per cent) recorded total assets higher than total liabilities. Meanwhile, four federal agencies recorded total liabilities exceeding total assets,” the report stated.

Among the four agencies with liabilities exceeding assets were Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA), which recorded net liabilities of RM747.16 million due to Islamic medium-term notes (sukuk) obligations maturing by 2031, and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), which posted net liabilities of RM353.28 million arising from unutilised highway development fund allocations and outstanding government loans.

In 2024, 100 out of 143 federal agencies received grants amounting to RM30.490 billion, comprising RM16.609 billion in operating grants and RM13.881 billion in development grants.

The five largest grant recipients, with a combined value of RM12.339 billion out of the RM30.490 billion in 2024, were Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP).

The report said that in 2024, 84 out of 143 federal agencies received development grants totalling RM13.881 billion, which were recorded as liabilities in their respective accounts.

“As at Dec 31, 2024, a total of 92 federal agencies, including eight that did not receive such grants in 2024, recorded accumulated development grant balances as liabilities amounting to RM15.241 billion.

“Further analysis of the accumulated development grant balances found that five federal agencies recorded the highest balances, with a total value of RM4.684 billion out of the overall RM15.241 billion,” the report stated.

The agencies are MARA, the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), LPP, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Overall, federal agencies utilised operating grants for current operational expenditure and development grants to fulfil obligations stipulated by the federal government.

“However, there were remaining development grant balances at the end of 2024 due to implementation obligations not yet fully completed and pending refund or reallocation for other purposes, subject to the approval of the Ministry of Finance (MoF),” the report stated.

Meanwhile, 21 out of 143 federal agencies had loans totalling RM130.188 billion in 2024, with six of them taking out new loans amounting to RM8.099 billion during the year from the federal government and financial institutions.

The agencies are the Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), PR1MA, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), and Perwira Niaga Malaysia (Pernama).

The report also stated that five of the 21 federal agencies accounted for the highest outstanding loan balances, totalling RM121.542 billion (93.4 per cent) of the overall RM130.188 billion in loans.

“Two of the five federal agencies, namely Felda and the Port Klang Authority (LPK), recorded outstanding loans from the federal government amounting to RM3.663 billion,” the report added. — Bernama