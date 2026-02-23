KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) has allocated RM5 million through the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the employability of graduates and job seekers at public and private higher education institutions nationwide.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the allocation will also be used to operate and upgrade the MYFutureJobs Career Exploration Centre (MYCEC), a centre designed to raise self-awareness through gamified personality assessments.

He said the immersive hub, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technology, aims to help job seekers better match their skills with suitable employment opportunities, noting that nearly two million workers nationwide are currently affected by talent mismatch.

“It is a fully integrated system where we create an ecosystem that functions as a one-stop centre. Job seekers can come here and apply for positions that are tailored to them through AI.

"AI will tell you what the best scope is that you fit into. Whether it's in manufacturing, in engineering or in high-skilled training, whatever it may be,” he said at a press conference after officiating the launch of ‘The First Immersive MYFutureJobs Career Exploration Centre (MYCEC) in Malaysia’ here today.

Also present were Perkeso chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Perkeso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Perkeso and RHB Bank to expand the reach of the programme, which will involve 618,000 RHB users, particularly those from RHB Islamic.

Ramanan said the initiative is in line with the positive development of Malaysia’s labour market, with the unemployment rate currently standing at 2.9 per cent, the lowest level in 11 years.

“Following the success of this hub, Perkeso may conduct studies to determine whether similar hubs should be established in Pulau Pinang, Johor, and other states,” he said.

In addition, Ramanan said that Perkeso has targeted 200,000 job placements annually since 2020, with about 12,000 job seekers having benefited from the programme as of February this year.

“Last year, we successfully recorded 208,000 job placements, and to date, there are 3.1 million job seekers in Perkeso’s database,” he said. — Bernama