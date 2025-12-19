LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Captain America is officially reporting for duty again — and Marvel fans just got a jolt of pure nostalgia.

Chris Evans, 44, is set to reprise his iconic role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, due in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

The reveal came not via a press release or Comic-Con stage, but through a teaser trailer quietly slipped in ahead of Avatar: Fire And Ash screenings, catching audiences delightfully off guard.

The teaser opens with a familiar sight: Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle through quiet streets, heading home to a cosy, 1950s-style house.

Inside, he’s seen carefully packing away his Captain America suit — a symbolic moment that quickly gives way to something even more personal.

The trailer then cuts to Steve holding a baby, strongly hinting at the life he chose with Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell.

The moment lands with a simple but seismic message on screen: “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

It marks a full-circle return for a character last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

That film ended with Steve travelling through time to return the Infinity Stones, before deciding to remain in the past and live out his life with Peggy.

An elderly Steve later passed the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, seemingly closing the book on his superhero chapter.

Evans, however, never fully left the Marvel orbit. He popped up in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his pre-MCU role as Johnny Storm — the Human Torch from Fox’s early-2000s Fantastic Four films — reminding fans that Marvel’s multiverse has a very long memory.

With Avengers: Doomsday, Evans joins fellow MCU heavyweights Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth in returning to the franchise. Downey Jr is set to surprise fans in a brand-new role as Victor Von Doom, while Hemsworth once again swings Mjolnir as Thor.

Marvel is also going all in on nostalgia and crossover appeal. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to unite heroes not just from the MCU, but from earlier X-Men films as well.

A five-hour livestream earlier this year confirmed that Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) are among those making their return.

And Marvel isn’t stopping there. Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for release on December 17, 2027 — setting the stage for what could be the studio’s most ambitious superhero saga yet.

For now, one thing is clear: the shield may have been passed on, but Steve Rogers isn’t done just yet.