LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Cristiano Ronaldo may soon be swapping football boots for fast cars — at least on screen.

Vin Diesel has revealed that the Fast & Furious team has written a role for the Portuguese superstar in Fast X: Part 2, the final chapter of the long-running franchise.

The 58-year-old actor set tongues wagging after posting a photo of himself with Ronaldo on Instagram, hinting that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be joining the Fast “mythology”.

“Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…” Diesel wrote, sending fans into speculation mode.

If it happens, it would mark another unexpected crossover for the blockbuster series, which has never been shy of supersizing its cast.

The 11th and final Fast & Furious film is slated for release in April 2027, with Diesel returning as Dominic Toretto alongside familiar faces including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.

Diesel has also confirmed that Brian O’Connor — the character made famous by the late Paul Walker — will return for the finale, a decision he says came directly from listening to fans.

Speaking at Fuel Fest in June, Diesel said studio talks with Universal came with three non-negotiables.

“Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. … The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast Furious [in] April 2027?’ I said, ‘Under three conditions because I’ve been listening to my fan base.’”

Those conditions included taking the franchise back to its roots. Diesel said he wanted a return to Los Angeles and “a return to the car culture, to the street racing”.

“The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you’re going to get in the finale,” he added.

Walker died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, before completing filming for Fast & Furious 7. His final appearance was made possible through a combination of CGI, visual effects and the involvement of his brothers, Cody and Caleb Walker.

As for Ronaldo, nothing has been officially confirmed beyond Diesel’s tease — but in a franchise where logic has long been left in the rear-view mirror, a football legend joining the family no longer sounds far-fetched.