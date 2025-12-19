KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Ten years after her last appearance in Malaysia, Sammi Cheng is finally heading back to Kuala Lumpur — and for Cantopop fans, the wait is almost over.

Following a strong run of shows in Hong Kong and Macau, the Hong Kong superstar will bring her “You & Mi” World Tour to Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on April 17 and 18, 2026, marking her first Malaysian concerts since her “Touch Mi” show at Genting’s Arena of Stars a decade ago.

The two-night Kuala Lumpur stop is co-organised by Media Asia Entertainment and ACO Media.

Part of a world tour that kicked off in 2024, the “You & Mi” concerts have been widely praised for their scale and theatrical flair.

Fans in KL can expect the same full-bodied experience — a carefully structured show featuring multiple themed segments, elaborate staging, bold costume changes and a setlist that typically runs to around 30 songs, spanning Sammi’s vast Cantopop catalogue.

The Kuala Lumpur shows will take place at 8pm at Axiata Arena, with ticket prices ranging from RM288 to RM1,188.

Ticket sales details have yet to be announced, with organisers advising fans to keep an eye on the official social media channels of Media Asia Entertainment and ACO Media for updates.

For fans who grew up with Sammi’s music — from heartbreak anthems to dance-floor staples — her return to Malaysia is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated Cantopop moments.