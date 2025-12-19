KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Police are investigating claims that an 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man at a religious primary school (SRA) in the capital.

Wangsa Maju district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Lazim Ismail, said the report was lodged on December 16 at 4.16pm, BuletinTV3 reported.

“The report was made against a man suspected of committing sexual misconduct against the complainant, who is a student at the school,” he said.

The case has been classified under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing,” Mohd Lazim added.