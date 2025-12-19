KAJANG, Dec 19 — Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement officers in Selangor began using body-worn cameras (BWC) last Monday to enhance transparency, accountability and integrity during enforcement operations.

Selangor JPJ director Azrin Borhan said the visual and audio recordings captured by the BWCs serve as valid supporting evidence.

“The use of BWCs is also intended to protect enforcement officers from misunderstandings, unfounded accusations or harassment while carrying out their duties,” he said at a press conference after leading the Selangor JPJ Integrated Special Operation at the Sungai Ramal Toll Plaza last night.

Azrin added that Selangor JPJ remains committed to carrying out the nationwide “Operasi Perang Lebih Muatan” (War Against Overloading), which was launched last October.

As of last Wednesday, he said 22 vehicles had been detained for overloading, while 39,555 notices were issued for various offences.

The most common offence involved driving with an expired motor vehicle licence (LKM), with 5,160 notices issued, followed by driving without a competent driving licence (CDL) with 4,440 notices, lack of insurance (3,492), and absence of a vocational licence (2,299).

“Enforcement is not intended merely to punish, but to educate and ensure that commercial vehicle operators and owners comply with technical specifications, load limits and road safety standards for the common good,” he said.

In a four-hour integrated operation that began at 8 pm yesterday, Azrin said 45 individuals were screened by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), with eight men aged between their 30s and 40s arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Among those detained was a 47-year-old e-hailing driver, he added.

Azrin said a total of 2,185 vehicles were inspected during the operation, action was taken against 301 vehicles, and 422 notices were issued to motorists for various traffic offences. — Bernama