KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Cabinet has decided that toll rates for 10 highway concessions will not be increased in 2026, with the government set to absorb the financial cost of maintaining the current rates, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

The decision provides a measure of relief for motorists amid ongoing concerns about the rising cost of living.

“The Cabinet decided that in 2026, toll rates for ten highway concessions, which will be detailed by the Ministry of Works, will not be increased,” Fahmi told his weekly press conference.

"This decision carries financial implications for the government, and the cost will be borne by the federal government."

The move comes as the government navigates a complex financial situation for the nation's privatised highways.

Last month, the Dewan Rakyat was told that while major highways like PLUS and the LDP remain profitable, 12 of the country's 33 concessionaires — including MEX and DASH — recorded losses in the last financial year.

The Works Ministry has since emphasised that all new highway projects must be supported by realistic traffic forecasts and solid financial planning.

Fahmi added that the Ministry of Works will issue an official statement with the full list of the 10 highways that will be covered by the toll freeze.