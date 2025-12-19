KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) expects up to 2.6 million vehicles per day to use the country’s major highways during the peak period of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

In a statement today, LLM said traffic is expected to increase from as early as Friday, December 19, especially on routes heading to the East Coast, North, and South.

Of the total, around 2.2 million vehicles are expected to travel on highways managed by the PLUS Group, while the remainder will use the KL-Karak Highway, East Coast Highway Phases 1 and 2, and the West Coast Expressway (WCE), according to BuletinTV3.

LLM also welcomed the Madani Government’s decision to offer a 50 per cent toll discount for Class 1 vehicles (Class 2 on the Penang Bridge) from 12.01am on December 23 until 11.59pm on December 24, at all toll plazas except the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, all highway concessionaires have been instructed to make thorough preparations, including no lane closures except for emergency works, activating “smart lanes” at 30 PLUS Highway locations, and ensuring toll collection systems function properly.

LLM has also directed additional facilities such as portable parking and toilets at Rest and Service Areas (R&R) and laybys, and ensuring sufficient fuel supplies at petrol stations along the highways.

Meanwhile, highway users are advised to plan their journeys using the TuJu Highway Navigation App and to follow travel time advisories (TTA), ensure vehicles are in good condition, and that payment cards have sufficient balance.

Motorcyclists are also reminded to stay alert, especially in areas with active “smart lanes”, and to use the 571 designated motorcycle shelter locations provided in case of bad weather.

Up-to-date traffic information can be accessed via LLM’s official social media or by contacting the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752.