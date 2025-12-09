LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 — Taylor Swift allegedly paid another bride to move her wedding date so that she and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, could get married at an exclusive Rhode Island resort on June 13 next year.

According to Page Six, the billionaire pop superstar reportedly had her heart set on tying the knot at the Ocean House in Watch Hill on that specific Saturday.

Sources say the luxurious hotel, located just a stone's throw from Swift's own Watch Hill estate, became the couple's top choice after they realised their guest list was growing larger than originally planned.

While they had considered her mansion for the ceremony, it was deemed not realistic for the number of people they wanted to invite.

However, another couple had already booked the venue for that exact date.

Rather than change their plans, Swift's team allegedly "dipped into her deep pockets and made an offer the bride couldn’t refuse," a source said.

The original couple reportedly accepted the offer, freeing up the venue for Swift, 35, and Kelce, 36, who got engaged in August.

Page Six claimed the June 13 date is believed to be numerically significant to the Grammy winner, but did not explain why.