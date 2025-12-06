KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — “Kebenaran!” (Truth!) If this catchphrase rings a bell, you already know Papa Zola — the quirky, lovable character who burst onto screens in local animation BoBoiBoy’s first season in 2011.

If you’re invested in Malaysia’s animation scene — or in MONSTA Studios, the team behind BoBoiBoy — you’ll also know that Papa Zola has since become a global phenomenon, thanks to viral memes and the Papa Pipi animation short (featuring his daughter, Pipi), which together have amassed over a billion views.

It’s been 14 years since the character first appeared on screen, and now, for the first time, he finally takes centre stage in 2025 as the lead of his very own feature film, Papa Zola The Movie, brought to life by MONSTA in collaboration with local production house Astro Shaw.

If there’s one thing MONSTA is known for, it’s living up to the hype of their animated films, from the debut BoBoiBoy: The Movie (2016), BoBoiBoy Movie 2 (2019), and Mechamato Movie (2022), all receiving tremendous box office successes, even receiving praise outside the local region.

The excitement for Papa Zola The Movie skyrocketed after the first teaser dropped in May, racking up over 2 million views across digital platforms in under 24 hours and after attending the gala première last night, at GSC Mid Valley, Malay Mail can safely say that the film delivers on every bit of that anticipation — imagine everything you’ve ever wanted in a Papa Zola movie, and it’s all there.

BoBoiBoy, Pipi, Papa Zola, and Mama Zila at the gala premiere of ‘Papa Zola The Movie’ at GSC Mid Valley. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Is it worth watching?

First and foremost, if anyone still insists that Malaysian animation falls below the standard of the rest of Asia, they should seriously rethink that claim, as local animation studios have long proven their strengths — evident in the many polished and high-quality animated films and series produced over the years.

Papa Zola The Movie is no exception, carrying that legacy forward with impressive artistry and superb animation.

As for the storyline, it strikes a perfect balance between heartfelt family moments and thrilling superhero action.

The film also explores Papa Zola’s backstory, and fans of classic video games will surely enjoy the clever nods to iconic 8-bit arcade games woven into its visual effects.

Overall, it’s a fun, family-friendly animated film — perfect for an outing with the kids, and yes, adults will enjoy it too, with plenty of moments in which they can relate to the lovable and quirky Papa Zola.

‘Papa Zola The Movie’ is a family-friendly animated film — perfect for an outing with the kids, and yes, adults will enjoy it too. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Nizam Abdul Razak, MONSTA’s CEO as well as the director and writer of Papa Zola The Movie, has even stated that viewers don’t need to have seen any previous BoBoiBoy films or series — or even the Papa Pipi animation short — to understand this film, as the storyline is crafted to be accessible and entertaining for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

“This is the first time MONSTA is featuring an adult character as the main lead,” he added.

“The story of Papa Zola The Movie revolves around everyday life, intertwined with action, drama, and emotion.

“It is designed for viewers of all generations and age groups.

“On the technical front, we refined our animation techniques by introducing crowd simulation, hair simulation, explosion simulation, and water simulation.

“I believe these advancements will elevate the cinematic experience for audiences watching Papa Zola The Movie on the big screen,” he concluded.

Synopsis and final thoughts

Nizam Abdul Razak (left), CEO of MONSTA and director/writer of ‘Papa Zola The Movie’, with Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, head of Astro Shaw. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Papa Zola The Movie follows Papa Zola, a hardworking father supporting his small family.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he reunites with an old friend from his days in the secret organisation P.A.P.A (Protect and Prevent Agency).

Things escalate when his daughter, Pipi, is kidnapped by aliens and Papa Zola and Mama Zila must act quickly to rescue Pipi and protect the world from the looming threat.

Head of Astro Shaw, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, shared, “To expand the film’s reach, various programmes and activities have been planned, including the ‘Kebena-RUN 2025’.

“We want everyone to feel the ‘truth phenomenon’, because each of us has our own version of Papa Zola.

“We hope this film will mark another milestone achievement for local cinema this year,” she added.

The film will be released nationwide on December 11, including in Brunei and Singapore.

Papa Zola The Movie will then head to international markets beginning January 2026 in Indonesia, before continuing to India, Vietnam, and the Middle East — including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Turkiye — starting April 2026.

This rollout further solidifies its potential as a Malaysian animated feature capable of competing on the global stage.