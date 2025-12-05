PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — The internet has found its latest mystery couple: BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter. Dating rumours have snowballed across fan forums, but their agencies — Big Hit Music and SM Entertainment — remain silent.

The “evidence”? Matching tattoos, rings, hats, nail art, and even Instagram usernames that fans insist hide secret codes. Jungkook’s switch from imjungkook to mnijungkook has been dissected like a crossword clue, with theories that it spells out “Minjungkook” — a mash up of Winter’s real name, Min-jeong, and his own.

Adding fuel to the fire, footage has resurfaced of someone believed to be Jungkook sneaking out of military service earlier this year to attend an aespa concert. Naturally, fans have treated it like CCTV from a spy thriller.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is gearing up for BTS’s full group comeback in March, while Winter is globe trotting with aespa’s Sync: Axis Line world tour.