KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The establishment of the Crime Journalists Association (CiJA) can open up space for more structured cooperation between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and crime desk media practitioners, said MACC Strategic Communications Division director Hisyam Mohd Yusoff.

He said MACC sees CiJA as a catalyst to improve the accuracy of reporting, besides ensuring that operational sensitivity is maintained because crime desk journalists are the group that reports the most on issues related to corruption prevention.

“Through collaboration on this platform, the delivery of anti-corruption information can be done more accurately, quickly and professionally.

“At the same time, CiJA can help to ensure that messages on corruption prevention, crime trends and current modus operandi are delivered to the public more effectively,” he said.

He said this when contacted by CiJA to comment on the success of organising CiJA’s first Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place yesterday.

Hisyam said MACC is also open to providing training to journalists covering aspects of ethics, law and understanding of the MACC Act 2009 to strengthen the professionalism of crime journalists.

He also congratulated the newly appointed CiJA leadership, namely Safeek Affendy Razali (Berita Harian) as president, Hafidzul Hilmi (Harian Metro) and Maszureen Hadzman (Utusan Malaysia) as deputy presidents 1 and 2, while Farik Zolkepli (The Star) as Treasurer and Nuraina Hanis Abd Halim (Malaysian Envoy) as secretary.

CiJA also named seven committee members including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Crime Desk head Ahmad Syabil Sultan Noordin Ahmad. — Bernama