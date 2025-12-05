PETALING JAYA, Dec 5 — Move over Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, G-Dragon is heading to class. The University of Southern California (USC) has announced the first ever four-credit course in the United States dedicated to a K-pop artist. And the honour goes to the Big Bang frontman himself.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the module, ‘COMM 400: Crooked Studies of K-pop: The Case of G-Dragon’, will launch in spring 2026 at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where it promises to dissect the “G-Dragon universe”.

Galaxy Corporation, the singer’s agency, says the course is a nod to K-pop as a global cultural heavyweight. Professor Lee Hye-jin will lead the class, which coincides neatly with the 20th anniversary of G-Dragon’s debut.

“It’s deeply meaningful,” Galaxy’s CEO Choi Yong-ho said, “that a prestigious university is recognising his cultural impact.”