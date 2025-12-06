PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has reportedly instructed Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Unit for Deaths in Custody to complete its inquiry into the death of M. Manisegaran without delay.

According to a report in Malaysiakini, the AGC intends to bring the case to the Coroner’s Court.

“This is to ensure the case can be referred to the Coroner’s Court soon to identify Manisegaran’s cause of death, and the full investigation report can then be referred to the AGC,” it reportedly said in a statement today.

Manisegaran, a 41-year-old lorry driver, was said to have died in unclear circumstances while being held at the Bandar Sunway police station in March this year.

His wife, S. Rajeswari, reportedly said she was neither informed why he had been detained nor allowed to enter the station when she arrived.

She recounted seeing an ambulance take her husband away on a stretcher and said she only received word nearly an hour later that he had been sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, where she was later told he had died.

Rajeswari also alleged that the doctor who conducted the post-mortem gave conflicting explanations for the cause of death.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo recently requested clarification from the AGC on the case’s progress, given that the incident occurred nine months ago.