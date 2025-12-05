KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on the formation of the new Sabah Unity Cabinet.

According to the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, the formation of the new leadership line-up reflects political maturity, cohesion and a commitment to advancing Sabah’s development agenda for the next five years.

“Close cooperation between the Sabah government and the federal government is vital in addressing various strategic issues, including infrastructure development, service delivery, economic prosperity and the overall well-being of the people of Sabah,” he said in the Prime Minister’s Office briefing broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page today.

He said the cohesion and resolve of the new Cabinet are expected to further strengthen relations between the two levels of government, ensuring that the aspirations of the people of Sabah can be achieved more effectively.

“Insya-Allah, the federal government will continue to work closely with Sabah’s leadership in the Madani spirit to ensure that Sabah’s development is implemented comprehensively, inclusively and sustainably,” he said.

In this regard, Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister will travel to Sabah tomorrow afternoon to attend the Sentuhan Madani Bersama Rakyat Negeri Sabah event at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Besides taking the opportunity to meet Sabahans, he said the Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister and members of the newly formed Sabah Cabinet.

Last Monday, Hajiji announced his new Cabinet line-up, comprising seven assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), along with one each from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Hajiji-led GRS had secured 29 of the 73 seats contested in the 17th Sabah State Election. — Bernama