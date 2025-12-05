KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A decade after the original film — celebrated for portraying a world unlike other animal-anthropomorphic movies and even winning an Oscar in 2017 — Zootopia 2 has finally arrived in cinemas.

The sequel is earning strong reviews and has already broken multiple records during Thanksgiving weekend.

Titles like Wicked: For Good and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t continue to draw crowds, while local films Malam Terlarang and Banduan remain in the top 10 list.

Still, if you haven’t noticed, streaming platforms are stealing the spotlight globally as December begins.

Highlights range from the heavily promoted first volume of Stranger Things 5, which is flooding social media, to Viu’s local hit Saat Aku Tahu sparking nationwide discussion, and Disney+’s I Am Boxer, praised for its raw, intense storytelling and physical drama.

Looking to fill your quiet weekend with entertainment? Malay Mail has you covered with the top 10 trending picks — from films and series to music, or even a good book you can pick up at MPH.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Nov 27 to Nov 30)

Zootopia 2 Wicked: For Good Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Mudborn Malam Terlarang Banduan SEVENTEEN World Tour [NEW_] In Japan: Live Viewing Predator: Badlands Tere Ishk Mein Klepet

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Nov 24 to Nov 30)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Stranger Things 5 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Last Samurai Standing: Season 1 As You Stood By: Limited Series Stranger Things: Season 1 One-Punch Man: Season 3 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar My Sister’s Husband: Season 1 Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Saat Aku Tahu Taxi Driver 3 Satu, Dua... Dia? Moon River Running Man (2025) GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Taxi Driver 2 Abang Imam Minah Skuter Seadanya Kita EXchange 4

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 All’s Fair: Season 1 Chef’s Go-To: Season 1 Are You Sure?!: Season 2 The Roses: Season 1 The Manipulated: Season 1 Best of the World’s Destinations: Guizhou: Season 1 I am Boxer: Season 1 60 Minutes to Love: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 26 to Dec 03)

Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma sombr — back to friends Madison Beer — bittersweet Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu HUNTR/X (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) — Golden KATSEYE — Gabriela

Source: kworb.net

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 26 to Dec 03)

Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma

Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE

Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta

Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu

Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam

ALYPH — Ingat

Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif — Alamak

NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI

Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman

Misha Omar — Break

Source: Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti (Liana Cincotti) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)

Non-Fiction

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Revised and Updated (30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific Publishing Co Pte Ltd) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2026 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (KONSEP LAGENDA) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) I Want to Die, but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) The King’s Romance by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) The Taste of Revenge Vol. 1 by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan Biruni)

Source: MPH