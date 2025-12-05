PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — The government does not currently impose any licensing requirements or regulatory controls on influencers, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

However, he noted that several recent incidents — particularly those highlighted during the inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir — had prompted complaints to the Communications Ministry and the Information Department.

These included situations where accredited media personnel were barred from reporting while influencers or unaccredited individuals were allowed access.

“I intend to meet with the experts (who suggested the creation of a code of ethics for influencers) to gain a deeper understanding of the issue, as the government currently does not impose any licensing requirements or regulatory controls on influencers.

“We will follow up on this,” Fahmi told reporters at the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) celebration here.

He was responding to questions on whether Putrajaya plans to introduce a code of ethics for influencers.

Fahmi had previously called on influencers and aspiring content creators to prioritise producing “good content”, urging them to spread honest, ethical messaging and avoid sensationalism for the sake of views.