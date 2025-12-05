KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysia and Singapore are taking steps to address long-standing bilateral issues, including airspace, water, and maritime boundaries, through constructive engagement that seeks mutually beneficial outcomes.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the 12th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said while these issues are complex, “there is no hostility” between the two countries in addressing them.

“There are differences, of course, but there is no hostility. Neither side will take actions to frustrate the movement of people or goods,” Anwar said.

He said that, for the first time, both countries now have “the parameters clear, what is required by Singapore, what is required by Malaysia,” allowing officials to work towards solutions that benefit both sides and ensure the effective functioning of air services and maritime operations.

On airspace, Anwar said discussions focused on ensuring efficient flight management to Changi and Seletar, and for Malaysia, particularly to the east, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The goal, he stressed, is to facilitate smooth operations without frustrating free movement.

Wong added that officials from both sides are undertaking a joint study to optimise air traffic management based on agreed principles and parameters to meet future needs.

Regarding water, Anwar described it as “no longer a contentious issue” for Malaysia, particularly Johor, while acknowledging the state’s growing water requirements.

He welcomed Singapore’s proposal for potential investments in infrastructure to strengthen the resilience and quality of the Johor River, particularly in light of future uncertainties such as dry spells or climate change.

Wong also noted that officials are discussing the price of raw and treated water “without prejudice to one another’s positions.”

On maritime boundaries, Anwar said the matter is “more complex,” but stressed the importance of working towards an amicable resolution.

“I’ve told Prime Minister Lawrence, my Cabinet colleagues, and our officials that we must work towards an amicable resolution. Even if it is not complete, we should at least make progress in part,” he said.

He added that there are, of course, other issues that had been discussed extensively, including regional and trade matters, but generally, he believed both sides were on the same page.

During the retreat, both leaders also witnessed the signing of a supplementary agreement to the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link bilateral agreement, along with the exchange of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in preventing illicit drug trafficking and in the health sector.

The 12th Leaders’ Retreat, hosted by Singapore, coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Singapore. — Bernama