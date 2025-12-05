KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) need to act proactively and effectively to face the Northeast Monsoon that is expected to last till March next year, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said.

This follows a forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicting that the country would experience five to seven episodes of heavy rain in the period, especially the northern and East Coast states.

“Conduct observation and coordination continuously to ensure that aid can be channelled to those affected quickly and comprehensively.

“... I urge all contingent and formation to ensure their readiness is at optimum level. It includes adequate human capital and assets at any time,” he said during the IGP’s monthly gathering organised by the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) in Bukit Aman here today.

He also reminded the police force to always prioritise personal safety while on duty and to comply with all standard operating procedures to avoid any untoward incidents and also thanked them on their successful assignments during the 17th Sabah state elections that went smoothly and peacefully.

On JPJKK’s role, Mohd Khalid said that mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Units (URB) managed to conduct over 19,000 arrests involving various criminal offences from January to October this year.

“This is a very proud achievement and reflects the high commitment of the department in ensuring public safety,” he said.

The department has procured various logistics assets and the latest technology to improve its operations, including over 1,600 MPV vehicles for faster response and over 1,100 electroshock guns that will boost enforcement capabilities and protect the safety of personnel, he said.

The department also received 7,000 Mobile Card Acceptance Devices to check data with agencies in real-time and over 7,000 body cameras to boost accountability and public trust. — Bernama