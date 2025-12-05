KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Netflix is turning up the heat with a Korean spin off of its blockbuster Extraction franchise, and it’s called TYGO. Think high octane action with a star studded lineup: Don Lee — Korea’s powerhouse better known as Ma Dong seok, joined by Squid Game’s Lee Jin uk,and none other than Blackpink’s Lisa making her big screen move.

The project has been in development for years and is being produced by Big Punch Pictures and AGBO, with co-production by Nova Film and B&C Content.

The story will centre on a mercenary named Tygo, raised as a war orphan, who embarks on a dangerous rescue mission after his closest friend, Ria, is kidnapped by a criminal syndicate.

Ma, who has built a global following through The Outlaws (2017–24) series and the Hollywood film Eternals (2021), will play the protagonist and also serve as a producer.

“TYGO brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global Extraction universe,” said Ma.

“We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to explore the world of Extraction through a South Korean lens, teaming up with legendary action star Don Lee and visionary director Lee Sang-yong, whose dynamic choreography exemplifies the world-class craft of Korean cinema,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, producer and chief creative officer of AGBO.

“As a fan of the Extraction franchise, it’s a great honour for me to join this universe,” Lee said.

The film will also mark Lisa’s first major movie role, following her acting debut in Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus.

“Being in an action film has always been a dream of mine, and for my first movie role to be in such an exciting action film is a dream come true,” said Lisa.

The Extraction films are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo, which follows high-stakes search-and-rescue missions around the globe.

The first two film instalments, led by acclaimed actor Chris Hemsworth, earned positive reviews for their intense, action-packed sequences.

The franchise has also been a major success for Netflix, with 90 million households watching the first film in its initial four weeks.

The second instalment held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list for seven weeks and accumulated over 123 million views.

Earlier in August, a new eight-episode Extraction series was announced, which would star Ross McCall and Natalie Dormer among others.

As of now, no official release date has been set for TYGO.