KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The latest book by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Rethinking Ourselves: Justice, Reform, and Ignorance in Postnormal Times, will be launched this Sunday (December 7) at Tsutaya Books, Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, during a briefing by the Prime Minister’s Office that was broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page today.

Tunku Nashrul said the book captures the prime minister’s reflections on justice, reform and the challenges of a postnormal world — an era of rapid, disorienting change that calls for the courage to rethink how individuals understand themselves, society and the future they share.

“The prime minister’s latest work explores major contemporary issues, from post-colonialism and Islamophobia to democracy and global governance,” he said.

Members of the public who are interested are invited to attend the book launch. — Bernama