KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over developments along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border and hopes that a peaceful solution can be reached.

He said he raised the matter with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a telephone conversation this afternoon.

“I expressed Malaysia’s concern over the stability in the region and hope everyone can find a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomatic channels to avoid prolonged tensions,” he posted on Facebook.

According to media reports, tensions have escalated between Afghanistan and Pakistan after a series of attacks along the border in October.

Anwar added that he also exchanged views on several matters related to Malaysia–Pakistan bilateral relations.

“I also shared about the current flood situation in our country and other friendly nations, namely Indonesia and Thailand,” he said. — Bernama