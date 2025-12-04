KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Two decades ago, a band emerged that boldly reshaped the indie rock landscape, leaving an enduring imprint on the genre.

That band is none other than Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand, formed by Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy, and Paul Thomson — who debuted in 2002 and shot to global prominence with their 2004 self-titled debut album.

Acclaimed as both sharp and wildly entertaining, the album delivered indie-rock staples like Take Me Out and The Dark of the Matinée, tracks that not only charted internationally but propelled the group onto major festival stages worldwide.

The band has seen several lineup changes since, beginning with guitarist McCarthy’s departure in 2016, followed by the arrival of guitarist Dino Bardot and keyboardist-multi-instrumentalist Julian Corrie in 2017.

Long-time drummer Thomson later left in 2021, with Audrey Tait stepping in behind the kit.

Despite the shifts, the band’s core identity remains — at least, that’s what bassist Bob Hardy shared in an exclusive virtual interview with Malay Mail.

“In many ways, it feels like the same band to me.

“We still have the same kind of energy, and we still share the same goals.

“We still want to do the same thing with our music; it feels very natural to me, and I’m really happy with it,” he said.

Bassist Bob Hardy says he still finds joy in performing around the world. — Picture via Facebook/Franz Ferdinand

A never-ending drive for music and touring

Twenty years on, Franz Ferdinand show no signs of slowing down, as reflected in recent tracks like Night or Day and Hooked, and their ongoing The Human Fear 2025–2026 world tour.

“I think it’s because we enjoy it,” Hardy said, reflecting on why the band keeps producing new music and touring.

“If we weren’t enjoying it, we wouldn’t still be doing it.”

He added that he personally loves playing shows — and the older he gets, the more rewarding performing becomes.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about playing instruments — the longer you play, the more rewarding it becomes, and I’ve always enjoyed getting to visit cool places and countries.”

Franz Ferdinand command the stage before a crowd of thousands. — Picture via Facebook/Franz Ferdinand

The concept behind The Human Fear

Discussing their sixth album, The Human Fear, released in January, Hardy explained that the songs weren’t originally written with a unifying theme.

Instead, the album title emerged naturally from the lyrics.

“Each song touches on a different human fear — ranging from commitment to stepping out of your comfort zone — but ultimately, the album is about how confronting fear can lead to life’s most rewarding experiences,” he said.

“For instance, The Doctor explores the fear of leaving a familiar institution, while Night or Day deals with the anxieties surrounding commitment.

“We realised that fear isn’t necessarily negative.

“Some of the best things in life require us to pass through moments of fear to truly experience them,” he added.

Franz Ferdinand take a bow after wrapping up their set. — Picture via Facebook/Franz Ferdinand

The legacy Franz Ferdinand hopes to leave

When asked what he hopes the band’s legacy will be, Hardy reflected: “I’d like people to still enjoy the records, and if they’ve been to see us live, I hope they have fond memories of the shows.

“I have so many amazing memories playing great shows all over the world, and I’d like to think that some people in the crowd remember them as fondly as I do.”

Ultimately, he said, records remain the clearest testament to the songs — a part of the band’s work he finds deeply rewarding.