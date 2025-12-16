KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Fans of NCT’s Taeyeong are in for a treat as the acclaimed artist brings his highly anticipated TY TRACK - Remastered tour to Kuala Lumpur on April 11, 2026.

This marks the final announced stop of the tour, which will see Taeyeong performing in major cities across Asia.

The tour kicks off in Seoul on January 24-25, 2026, before heading to Jakarta on February 7, Yokohama on February 16-17, Macau on February 28-March 1, and Bangkok on March 28-29.

Each city is expected to host electrifying performances, showcasing Taeyeong’s dynamic stage presence and musical versatility.

The Kuala Lumpur concert promises to be a memorable night for fans, likely featuring remastered tracks and new arrangements from Taeyeong’s celebrated discography.

As excitement builds, tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to secure their spots early.

Stay tuned for more updates on ticketing once it opens.