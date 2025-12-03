KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysian rock queen Ella is set to stage a mega solo concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) on February 14 next year.

The Ella Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen concert, organised by Hitman Solutions in collaboration with Ella’s company Rockqueen, will also serve as a fundraiser, with part of the proceeds channelled to several local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

According to Hitman Group founder Rohit Rampal, RM2 from each ticket sold will be allocated for charity, with ticket buyers given the option at checkout to select which organisation and cause they wish to support.

Concertgoers will be able to choose between three NGOs, each tied to its own codename and cause: Persatuan Cinta Gaza Malaysia (“Peace”) to support humanitarian efforts for Palestinians in Gaza; the National Welfare Foundation (“Love”) for anti-bullying programmes; and Yayasan Artis Tanahair (“Rindu”) to assist underprivileged local artists.

The total amount collected will be announced on the concert day.

“We are affected by the war, we are affected by all the bullying and child abuse cases, and we are also affected when we see those who have been left out.

“For me, this is one of the ways for us to help and appreciate those in need, and to celebrate together at the same time,” Ella said.

Rohit, who previously worked with Ella on her sold-out Jilid Akhir concert series in 2023, said Ella has always been an activist in her own way and often discusses how she can use her platform to give back.

“As a corporate outfit, it would affect us in the long run if people say that we are just riding on current issues. We don’t want that.

“That is why we check and evaluate these organisations thoroughly, to see if they are true to their causes.

“And we know for a fact that Ella and her husband Azhar Husaini Ghazali are vocal, especially on social media, when it comes to these matters,” Rohit said.

To ensure the concert remains accessible to all, Hitman Solutions has introduced an affordable ticket price range.

There will be eight categories, with prices starting from RM39 (Restricted View), RM69 (Bronze), RM99 (Silver), RM149 (Gold), RM189 (Platinum), RM249 (Diamond), RM399 (VIP) and RM499 (VVIP).

Tickets will go on sale on December 8 from 3pm.

Ella previously made waves with her Jilid Akhir concert series, which sold out the Axiata Arena for two consecutive nights in 2023.

During one of the shows, she also featured legendary rockers Datuk Ramli Sarip and Datuk Amy Search as guest performers.

Rohit also teased that a number of special guest artists will perform at the Ella Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen concert next year.

Ella was among the first artists to perform at SNBJ, taking the stage during the 1998 Commonwealth Games.