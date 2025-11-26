SEOUL, Nov 26 — The 2025 MAMA Awards, billed as the world’s No. 1 K-pop awards show, has unveiled a powerhouse lineup of artists set to bring Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters universe to life on stage.

As part of the ceremony’s iconic Wonder Stage, Babymonster members Pharita, Ahyeon and Rora will embody the warrior trio HUNTR/X, showcasing fierce charisma and stage presence in a dramatic fusion of animation and live performance.

Opposing them will be the rival group Saja Boys, portrayed by Boynextdoor’s Leehan, Riize’s Wonbin, TWS’ Shinyu, and Zerobaseone’s Park Gun Wook and Han Yu Jin. Together, the rising stars will recreate the film’s climactic battle scene with synchronized choreography that blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

Organisers described the collaboration as a “historic moment” that unites global fans through a shared love of K-pop, while cementing MAMA’s reputation for staging groundbreaking performances.

Now in its 26th year, the MAMA Awards will return to Hong Kong for the first time since 2018, taking place over two nights on November 28–29 at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium. The event will be livestreamed worldwide via Mnet Plus.

Presented by Visa and co-hosted by CJ ENM and Media Asia Entertainment Limited, the awards will also feature cross-genre collaborations and exclusive stages unique to MAMA.

The show is financially supported by Hong Kong’s Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, underscoring the city’s ambition to position itself as a hub for international arts and culture.

Since its launch in 1999, MAMA has evolved from Korea’s first music video ceremony into a global showcase, with past editions staged in Macao, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.