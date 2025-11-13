SEOUL, Nov 13 — Former ADOR chief executive Min Hee-jin has voiced her support for NewJeans following news that all five members have decided to return to the label after months of turmoil.

In an official statement released today, Min said she “respects and supports” the group’s decision to reunite under ADOR, calling it a choice made “after deep deliberation and discussion”, Soompi reported.

“Despite the difficulties, I deeply value the courage of the members who joined hands again to protect one another,” she said, adding that she believed the group should remain together no matter the circumstances.

“I can start anew anywhere. However, I believe that under any circumstances, NewJeans must be kept intact as five members,” Min said.

She went on to express her hopes that the group would “grow stronger” and continue to make music as a united act.

“I hope the members grow stronger and that NewJeans becomes an even better group, and above all, that all five members are happy,” she added.

Min also thanked fans for their steadfast support through the group’s legal challenges.

“More than anything, thank you to fans who stood by NewJeans even in difficult times. Please give a warm welcome to the members as they overcome these challenges and make their return,” she said.

While confirming that her ongoing legal battle with HYBE remains separate from NewJeans’ situation, Min noted that she is “doing her very best and hopes the truth will be brought to light”.