NEW YORK, Sept 8 — Pop singer Lady Gaga was named artist of the year at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday, prevailing over heavyweights Taylor Swift and Beyonce at the fan-voted honours in New York.

Gaga, currently on tour with her album Mayhem, took the stage in a black ruffled dress with giant sleeves and purple accents. She thanked her fans as she held the VMAs Moon Person trophy.

“I cannot begin to tell you what this means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” Gaga said before leaving the venue to perform a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Gaga’s win prevented Beyonce or Swift from emerging as the most-honoured artist in VMA history. The pair remain tied at 30 VMAs each.

Host LL Cool J kicked off the ceremony at the UBS Arena in New York with a promise of show-stopping performances from legends such as Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey and a tribute to the late British rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

“Music is the force that brings us together,” host LL Cool J said. “Tonight we are leaving everything else at the door.”

Gaga went into the ceremony with the most nominations — 12 — for songs including Die with a Smile, her duet with Bruno Mars.

Die with a Smile was in the running for the night’s top honour, video of the year. Competitors included Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us and Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild.

The VMAs began airing on MTV in 1984 and became known for memorable moments such as an onstage kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears and Gaga’s appearance in a raw meat dress. CBS aired Sunday’s ceremony live.

New categories were added this year for best country video and best pop artist.

The nominees for country video include Think I’m in Love with You by Chris Stapleton, Liar by Jelly Roll and Wallen’s Smile. — Reuters