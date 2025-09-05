LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Forget Ted Lasso; the real unmissable show on Apple TV+ is misfit spy agency drama Slow Horses.

Gary Oldman is currently one of the best actors to watch on TV right now and is in cracking form as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House where delinquent or incompetent MI6 members are put out to pasture.

Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, the series has already been greenlit for seven seasons but the fifth season is only set to premiere in a few weeks on September 24.

This time Christopher Chung gets to take the spotlight playing hacker Roddy Ho who seems to have gotten himself a girlfriend — which immediately raises the suspicions of all of his agencymates, Lamb especially.

"I've not been compromised," Ho insists but events tell a different story as Slough House is being put on lockdown while Ho gets taken back to MI6 headquarters.

The trailer shows that even slow horses can have a nasty kick as it looks like the Slough House members don't take too kindly at being put under what is tantamount to house arrest.

What will be entertaining to watch is how the agents (again) outsmart their supposedly more competent former colleagues so stay tuned when the weekly episodes drop late September.

Also returning are Kristin Scott Thomas as MI6 deputy director, Jack Lowden as the annoyingly skilled but also annoying reckless River Cartwright as well as Saskia Reeves, Tom Brooke and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

Watch the trailer below: