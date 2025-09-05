KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — September is here! While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle continues to lead the local box office for a third consecutive week, a few hidden gems currently showing in cinemas are well worth seeking out such as Thailand’s Attack 13, which has sparked conversation for its modern take on horror, exploring universal themes such as school bullying and supernatural retribution.

Another standout is Dead to Rights, a gripping Chinese historical drama that powerfully captures intertwined stories of truth and resistance during a turbulent period in history.

There’s still time to catch films like Weapons, local favorites Legasi: Bomba The Movie and Abah Saya, Uncle Mike in cinemas, as well as top series streaming on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar—plus plenty of new music and bestselling books to enjoy and fill your weekends.

Don’t miss Malay Mail’s Top 10 entertainment picks for a weekend full of top-notch viewing and more!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Aug 28 to Aug 31)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle The Shadow's Edge Dead To Rights Coolie Legasi: Bomba The Movie La Tahzan Nobody 2 Weapons Attack 13 Abah Saya, Uncle Mike

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Aug 25 to Aug 31)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Limited Series Beyond the Bar: Limited Series Wednesday: Season 2 Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 Hostage: Limited Series Gachiakuta: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 The Winning Try: Limited Series Ms. Rachel: Season 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Seadanya Kita Abang Imam Minah Skuter Running Man (2025) Putri & Phrince My Troublesome Star Moonlit Reunion 子夜归 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2025) The Immortal Ascension 凡人修仙传 Unlock ASEAN In Real Life My Girlfriend is the Man!

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Season 1 Shipwreck Hunters Australia: Season 2 Big City Greens: Season 4 Alien: Earth: Season 1 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Twelve: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2 Our Movie: Season 1 Low Life: Season 1 Law and the City: Season 1

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 27 to Sep 03)

HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Sombr — back to friends KATSEYE — Gabriela Naykilla — Kasih Aba Aba (w/ Tenxi, Jemsii) Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Rombongan Bodonk Koplo — Calon Mantu Idaman

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 27 to Sept 3)

Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman — Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From “Dia Bukan Syurga” Misha Omar — Break ALYPH — Ingat Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Aug 22 to Aug 28)

Fiction

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) More Days at Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (ALFAGUARA) Ready Alert for Love by Raffeera (Manes Wordworks) What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Hanover Square Press) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Maybe This is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books) Katabasis by R.F. Kuang (HarperVoyager)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King (Hay House) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House UK) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) When Things Don't Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Pocket Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Lily, His Forbidden Love by Cik Bawang (Rinsya Chasiani) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Hilang by Mia Azwari (Love Novel Publishing Sdn. Bhd.) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (pt tekad media cakrawala) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication)

Source: MPH