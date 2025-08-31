SEOUL, Aug 31 — BTS’ Jungkook can’t seem to catch a break.

Yonhap reported that police had apprehended a woman in her 40s for trying to enter Jungkook’s home parking lot, the police said today.

The South Korean national was booked last night at 11.20pm on suspicion of housebreaking after trespassing and is being questioned to ascertain her motives.

Last week another woman, this time a woman in her 30s from China was accused of visiting Jungkook’s home on June 11 — the day the BTS member was discharged from military service.

She had allegedly been pushing the keypad door lock multiple times and was apprehended by police, who were responding to a call.

The woman said she had come to the country just to see Jungkook.

Korea's biggest K-pop group export BTS is currently set to release their comeback early next year to the great anticpation of their fans known as ARMYs.