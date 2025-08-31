LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — Malaysia had three winners in this year's InterContinental Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The Malaysian artists emerged victorious from a pool of over 500 finalists representing more than 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and North America.

Leading the charge was award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Voting Member Heerraa, who clinched the Best in North America (Folk) Award for her song Love Wins, a collaboration with Nashville-based producer Justine Blazer.

Heerraa's win is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft.

Joining Heerraa in the winner's circle was the Sabahan folk-rock band Tuni Sundatang.

Their mission to revive Dusun culture earned them the Best in Asia (Asian Folk) Award for their song Highlanders.

The band's unique sound and cultural significance have resonated with audiences worldwide, bringing much-deserved recognition to their efforts.

Rounding out the trio of Malaysian winners was pianist and new age composer Edward Kee, who took home the Best in Pangea (New Age) Award for his composition RISE UP.

Kee's win highlights his innovative approach to music and his ability to captivate listeners with his compositions.

The week proved especially momentous for Heerraa, who also secured a second international accolade at the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards in Atlanta.

She was honored with the Female Songwriter of the Year (Gold Award – International Category), further solidifying her status as a leading figure in the music industry.

Other Malaysian artists who stood out as finalists at the InterContinental Music Awards include Vincent Yong, nominated in the Best in Asia (Asian Pop) category for his song Twilight Dance, TRADITOPIA, who competed in the Best in Pangea (World Music) category with Sakti Sang Puteri, and Isabelle Wyen-Lam Yong, recognised in the Performance Category (Best Instrumentalist) for her rendition of the classic Flight of the Bumblebee.

The InterContinental Music Awards, held annually in Los Angeles, celebrates outstanding musicians from across the globe, spotlighting diverse genres and cultures.

.