KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Local film Legasi: Bomba The Movie — directed by James Lee and Frank See — debuts at No. 4 on this week’s list, and is quickly gaining interest among local audiences.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle continues to dominate the local box office while Shadows Edge, starring Jackie Chan, has surged past Rajinikanth’s Tamil action-thriller Coolie, securing the No. 2 spot.

There are plenty of films to catch in cinemas, and with Merdeka Day happening this Sunday, it’s the perfect time to relax with some movie — or, if you’re planning a cosy holiday at home, there are loads of top series to stream on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Check out Malay Mail’s Top 10 entertainment picks for a weekend full of great viewing!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Aug 21 to Aug 24)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle The Shadow’s Edge Coolie Legasi: Bomba The Movie Weapons Super Junior 20th Anniversary Tour [Super Show 10] In Cinemas La Tahzan Dongji Rescue The Bad Guys 2 My Daughter Is A Zombie

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Aug 18 to Aug 24)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Beyond the Bar: Limited Series Wednesday: Season 2 Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Limited Series Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 Trigger: Limited Series Wednesday: Season 1 Rivers of Fate: Limited Series The Winning Try: Limited Series Gachiakuta: Season 1 Hostage: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Seadanya Kita Abang Imam Minah Skuter Running Man (2025) Putri & Phrince My Troublesome Star Moonlit Reunion 子夜归 The Immortal Ascension 凡人修仙传 Taxi Driver 2 Unlock Asean In Real Life My Girlfriend is the Man

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

Our Movie: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2 Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+: Season 1 Big City Greens: Season 1 Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Washington Black: Season 1 Low Life: Season 1 Suspicious Partner (Japanese Version): Season 1 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Law and the City: Season 1

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 20 to Aug 27)

HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Rombongan Bodonk Koplo — Calon Mantu Idaman Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me KATSEYE — Gabriela Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) Naykilla — Kasih Aba Aba (w/ Tenxi, Jemsii) Sombr — back to friends Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 20 to Aug 27)

Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman — Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From Dia Bukan Syurga Misha Omar — Break Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi ALYPH — Ingat Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan

Source: Spotify Daily Chart Malaysia and and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50

Top 10 books of the week (Aug 15 to Aug 21)

Fiction

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam) Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Maybe This is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) Hakuda Photo Studio by Her Taeyeon (John Murray) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin (Sourcebooks Fire)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Why the Hate by Danial Jazmi (Karangkraf) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Hilang by Mia Azwari (Love Novel Publishing Sdn. Bhd.) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Aib by Syafiq Aizat (Buku Fixi) Bintang Tanpa Nama by Ainul farihah (JIWA) The Taste of Revenge Vol. 1 by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (pt tekad media cakrawala)

Source: MPH