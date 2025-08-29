KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Local film Legasi: Bomba The Movie — directed by James Lee and Frank See — debuts at No. 4 on this week’s list, and is quickly gaining interest among local audiences.
Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle continues to dominate the local box office while Shadows Edge, starring Jackie Chan, has surged past Rajinikanth’s Tamil action-thriller Coolie, securing the No. 2 spot.
There are plenty of films to catch in cinemas, and with Merdeka Day happening this Sunday, it’s the perfect time to relax with some movie — or, if you’re planning a cosy holiday at home, there are loads of top series to stream on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar.
Check out Malay Mail’s Top 10 entertainment picks for a weekend full of great viewing!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Aug 21 to Aug 24)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle
- The Shadow’s Edge
- Coolie
- Legasi: Bomba The Movie
- Weapons
- Super Junior 20th Anniversary Tour [Super Show 10] In Cinemas
- La Tahzan
- Dongji Rescue
- The Bad Guys 2
- My Daughter Is A Zombie
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming (Aug 18 to Aug 24)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Beyond the Bar: Limited Series
- Wednesday: Season 2
- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Limited Series
- Kaiju No. 8: Season 2
- Trigger: Limited Series
- Wednesday: Season 1
- Rivers of Fate: Limited Series
- The Winning Try: Limited Series
- Gachiakuta: Season 1
- Hostage: Limited Series
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Seadanya Kita
- Abang Imam Minah Skuter
- Running Man (2025)
- Putri & Phrince
- My Troublesome Star
- Moonlit Reunion 子夜归
- The Immortal Ascension 凡人修仙传
- Taxi Driver 2
- Unlock Asean In Real Life
- My Girlfriend is the Man
Source: Viu Frontpage
Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)
- Our Movie: Season 1
- Kaiju No.8: Season 2
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+: Season 1
- Big City Greens: Season 1
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2
- Washington Black: Season 1
- Low Life: Season 1
- Suspicious Partner (Japanese Version): Season 1
- The Nice Guy: Season 1
- Law and the City: Season 1
Source: Disney+ Hotstar
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 20 to Aug 27)
- HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)
- Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii)
- Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel)
- Rombongan Bodonk Koplo — Calon Mantu Idaman
- Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me
- KATSEYE — Gabriela
- Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)
- Naykilla — Kasih Aba Aba (w/ Tenxi, Jemsii)
- Sombr — back to friends
- Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 20 to Aug 27)
- Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu
- Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE
- Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman
- Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman — Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From Dia Bukan Syurga
- Misha Omar — Break
- Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi
- ALYPH — Ingat
- Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma
- NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI
- Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan
Source: Spotify Daily Chart Malaysia and and Spotify Carta Malaysia 50
Top 10 books of the week (Aug 15 to Aug 21)
Fiction
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)
- Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam)
- Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina)
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- Maybe This is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books)
- Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
- Hakuda Photo Studio by Her Taeyeon (John Murray)
- If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin (Sourcebooks Fire)
Non-Fiction
- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)
- Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee)
- A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
- When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey)
- When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey)
- The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)
- The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish)
- Why the Hate by Danial Jazmi (Karangkraf)
- When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Hilang by Mia Azwari (Love Novel Publishing Sdn. Bhd.)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Aib by Syafiq Aizat (Buku Fixi)
- Bintang Tanpa Nama by Ainul farihah (JIWA)
- The Taste of Revenge Vol. 1 by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif)
- Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (pt tekad media cakrawala)
Source: MPH