KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Mimifly has returned with a powerful new single packed with Nusantara vibes and a homage to Malaysian folklore through Nara.

Nara, which literally means “warrior” in Bahasa Malaysia, was created in collaboration with the famous mobile strategy game Honor of Kings as part of their Merdeka campaign, which also features a new in-game skin inspired by the legendary Puteri Gunung Ledang for one of its characters, Lady Zhen.

Her latest single also comes with a newly released music video (MV), which sees Mimi and her team of dancers, clad in gold and burgundy, showcasing their signature moves, including sign language — a staple for Mimi since her single Angkat, where she aimed to promote unity and inclusivity.

The track blends pop and hip-hop with Mimifly’s signature Nusantara musical influences, resulting in a sound that feels both contemporary and rooted in tradition.

Serumpun blessings

Mimifly performing 'Nara' live for the first time during the MV launch at REX KL on August 27. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Speaking to local media during the launch of the Nara MV, Mimi described the song as a “war cry”. She also revealed that it was inspired by a recent incident involving her previous Raya single Serumpun back in March this year.

To recap: Mimi had to take down her initial Serumpun MV following public criticism of the outfit she wore, which many deemed unsuitable for the holy month of Ramadan. This led Mimi to reupload an edited version that was more appropriate.

“During the Serumpun incident, it was a bit chaotic because I had to take down the initial MV and reupload it with an edited version. I still remember how that moment taught me.

“I remember getting overwhelmed by my emotions — I was mad, I cried, I kept thinking that I had blown all my money away — and I remember talking to my mother, who told me to think and use my brain.

“And that’s when I took a step back, thought it through, and did what I did. The rest is history,” Mimi said.

Her mother’s advice also resonated with her as it became part of the chorus for Nara, where Mimi can be heard in the first line saying “akal jadikan senjata”, which translates to “use your wit as a weapon”.

Mimi also shared that her Serumpun incident turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as she was personally invited by prominent Indian composer Vidyasagar — also known as the “Melody King” — to perform at his upcoming KL concert on September 6 at Axiata Arena.

She said that Vidyasagar called her assistant and told her that he loved her song Serumpun and wanted to collaborate. Mimi also revealed that Vidyasagar will be performing a BM song with her during the September concert.

“He is known as the ‘Melody King’ in India and I actually watched him complete a full melody in just 10 minutes in front of me.

“At first, I was a bit sceptical to be honest, but when I heard it, it was good — it was actually a complete melody! He did that in only 10 minutes,” Mimi said.

Battlescar from Nara

Talking about her Nara MV, which was done in collaboration with Sony Music Malaysia, Mimi said it was by far her biggest production yet, involving around 65 people compared to fewer than 40 in her previous works.

Mimi also injured her right wrist with her large copper bracelet during the production, which was shot in August.

“If you notice in the MV, there’s a part where I was flying and there’s water on the floor filled with gold dust for a glimmering effect, which made the floor extra slippery.

“When I went down to watch the playback, I accidentally slipped and the person next to me grabbed my wrist to prevent me from falling. At first, everything looked okay, but during break time, when I removed my bracelet, I realised my wrist was bleeding.

“The bracelet had accidentally pierced my wrist. The cut was quite deep and the gold dust had seeped into the wound, so I had to get medical attention at a nearby clinic,” Mimi said.

Her cut initially required stitches, but as Mimi was racing against time to wrap up the MV shoot, the doctor ended up gluing the wound instead.

She added that she surprised the clinic staff and doctors when she walked in wearing her full Nusantara getup.