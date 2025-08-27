KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The gala premiere of Abah Saya, Uncle Mike left audiences in tears last night, as the emotional film, which is based on a true story, celebrated the power of interracial family bonds and Malaysian unity.

Directed by Ezrie Gazali in his directorial debut, the film tells the inspiring real-life story of Michael Tong Wai Siong — better known as “Uncle Mike” — the man who captured the nation’s heart by raising three adopted Muslim children: Rafie Ahmad Fauzi and his younger siblings, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman.

Since his story first came to light in 2008, Uncle Mike’s selfless devotion has become a symbol of compassion. Now, his journey has been brought to the big screen by local production house Astro Shaw, in collaboration with the 7 Up and Mirinda brands.

“Uncle Mike’s story reflects the true values of a multicultural Malaysian society,” said Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, the film’s executive producer and Head of Astro Shaw.

“Understanding that the local market is largely driven by action and horror genres, we made a bold decision to explore the emotional realism of the drama genre and challenge audiences’ expectations.”

Embodying a real-life hero

The anticipation for the film had been building for over a year, culminating in last night’s screening for the cast, crew, and Uncle Mike himself.

Andy Teh, who portrays the character Uncle Mike on screen, said he was deeply moved after watching the film for the first time. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Lead actor Andy Teh, who portrays Uncle Mike, shared that the role was a significant challenge that required deep preparation.

“I have been involved in a lot of action movies and, for the most part, I’ve played antagonist roles. So, switching to someone like Abah Uncle Mike wasn’t easy,” he said.

To get into character, Teh first approached Uncle Mike directly, exchanging calls and texts.

“Then, I did two things: first, I isolated myself for over a month because I wanted to let go of that antagonist mindset. Second, I spent a lot of time with my own parents,” he added.

His portrayal was so convincing that the real Uncle Mike gave his performance a flawless “10 out of 10” for accuracy.

Watching the completed film for the first time, Teh was overcome with emotion, saying it stirred a powerful urge to find and hug his on-screen son, Idan Aedan (who plays Rafei).

The real-life Uncle Mike (Michael Tong Wai Siong) shared a single piece of advice, emphasising that one should never be afraid to do something good. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

A family on and off screen

That emotional connection extended beyond the screen. The cast and crew formed deep bonds during production, creating a real sense of family that they still carry with them.

“The set was one of the toughest to leave; the chemistry we built is unbreakable,” said Aedan. He hopes that when the film premieres nationwide, audiences will be inspired to “love someone despite their race and religion.”

When asked to describe the movie in one word, lead actor Andy Teh chose “love.”

“Why love? Because love can really break boundaries, love can conquer every single thing in this whole world, and this is one good example from Malaysia,” Teh concluded.

The final, poignant thought came from Uncle Mike himself, who had just one sentence to add: “Never be afraid to do something good.”

Abah Saya, Uncle Mike premieres in cinemas nationwide on August 28.