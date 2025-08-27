KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The first trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 3 has just dropped, revealing the return of Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they are forced to re-enter the deadly “Borderland.”

The new season introduces a mysterious Joker card, brings in new players, and crucially, splits Arisu and Usagi into separate teams, forcing them to navigate the lethal games with other participants. The highly anticipated third season is set to begin streaming worldwide on Netflix on September 25.

“Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group,” said lead actor Kento Yamazaki.

“Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that’s why the audience can really empathise with them during the life-or-death moments.”

Co-star Tao Tsuchiya added that she revisited the previous seasons to prepare for her character’s new journey.

“Everything Usagi has experienced in the past seasons is now part of her story... With Season 3 featuring an original story, I felt it was important to approach this role with everything that’s happened so far in mind,” she said.

More impactful games than ever before

This season promises to feature the most impactful games yet, surpassing even the high stakes of previous seasons.

Yamazaki also points out a particularly memorable game from the original manga, now brought to life with stunning VFX: a night-time battle at a shrine where countless flaming arrows rain down.

“When I read the manga, I was blown away by the flaming arrows, so when I saw the script for this scene, I thought, ‘It’s here!’” he said excitedly.

Tsuchiya encourages viewers to watch for a specific game featured in the trailer involving colourful dice.

“As the players become more desperate, everyone’s performances become more intense and dramatic. I think this game really captures the essence of Alice in Borderland — it’s about life and death, and about discovering how you truly want to live,” she mused.

Based on the manga by Haro Aso, the first two seasons of the hit Japanese Netflix series followed Arisu, a brilliant gamer, and his friends, who are trapped in a deserted, alternate Tokyo where they must compete in deadly games to survive.