KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) organised by The Japan Foundation, Kuala Lumpur (JFKL) will return this year for its 21st edition, with all screenings set to take place at selected GSC cinemas across Malaysia.

The Japanese Film Festival is an annual event that showcases a wide range of Japanese films — from recent releases to timeless classics.

Now in its 21st year, the festival continues to share Japanese stories and culture with audiences across Malaysia.

At today’s press conference held at GSC Midvalley, JFKL director Tsukamoto Norihisa said, “Over the years, the festival has grown to be more than just a space to watch Japanese films, but also a space for cultural and knowledge exchange between Malaysia and Japan.

“This is especially important this year in the global context of things, as the world watches Malaysia chair the 2025 Asean Summit, while Japan hosts Expo 2025 — both events of global scale to showcase our connections not just with each other, but to the whole world.

Japan Foundation KL director Tsukamoto Norihisa shares how the festival has become a platform for cultural and knowledge exchange between Malaysia and Japan. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Films can show us these connections, not just between nations, but also between people,” he added.

The festival will run from September 10 to October 19, traveling through multiple locations.

It will kick off in the Klang Valley from September 10 to 17, followed by:

George Town: September 18-21

September 18-21 Johor Bahru: September 25-28

September 25-28 Kuching: October 9-12

October 9-12 Kota Kinabalu: October 16-19

This year’s line-up will showcase 13 films spanning a variety of genres, including a culinary-themed selection featuring Sunset Sunrise, which will open the festival.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kishi Yoshiyuki, has won several awards, including the Audience Choice award at Chicago’s Asian Pop-Up Cinema (2025), making it a great way to start the festival.

Other highlights include the documentary Northern Food Story and The Solitary Gourmet — films that not only tickle your taste buds, but also celebrate food as one of life’s simple pleasures.

Also featured in this year’s line-up is a film from the legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, which is the remastered version of the 1954 Seven Samurai.

Kurosawa is no stranger to the world of filmmaking — his visionary work has inspired countless directors around the globe, leading to masterpieces such as Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven (2016), as well as the Malaysian classic 6 Jahanam (1969), directed by none other than national film icon Tan Sri P. Ramlee.

In addition, two action-packed titles will be featured in this year’s festival: ANGRY SQUAD: The Civil Servant and the Seven Swindlers, which follows Kumazawa, a strait-laced civil servant; and Showtime 7, a suspense-driven story set in a TV station.

The remaining films in the line-up also span a mix of drama, romance and comedy, including Cells at Work!, Lying University Students, Teasing Master Takagi-san, At The Bench and 366 DAYS.

To top it all off, the festival will feature a special screening of Diamonds in the Sand, a co-production between Japan, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The film follows Yoji, a divorced Japanese salaryman living alone in Tokyo, who — after the death of his beloved mother — finds himself confronting a life emptied of meaningful relationships.

The JFF has been going strong for the past two decades, and last year, in conjunction with its 20th anniversary, the festival marked its biggest gathering yet, featuring a record attendance of 10,130.

If you’re a fan of Japanese culture and movies, the festival is the perfect chance to indulge your passion — with tickets affordably priced at RM10, except for The Solitary Gourmet, which follows GSC’s standard ticket rates.

All films will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

For a complete listing of synopses, showtimes, and additional details, visit JFKL’s Instagram page or explore the full programme on GSC’s official Japanese Film Festival 2025 site.