KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Renowned Japanese singer, actress, and voice talent Aya Hirano is no stranger to the world of Japanese entertainment, where her performances have left a lasting impression on fans across the globe.

AniManGaki 2025 — a popular Malaysian convention celebrating anime, manga, gaming, and Japanese pop culture — marked both her debut at the event and her first visit to Malaysia in over 17 years, as the artist sang live in front of more than 100 enthusiastic fans nationwide.

In an exclusive interview yesterday, she told Malay Mail how genuinely excited she was to experience Malaysian culture — something she missed out nearly two decades ago — with local landmarks like KLCC and Batu Caves high on her must-visit list.

“If talking about the people, I feel Malaysians are very warm and friendly, because when I arrived, there were many who were welcoming me with smiles and kindness,” said Hirano, showing appreciation to locals.

“Overall, I feel Malaysians are very, very kind.”

Cultural reflections

As she spoke about the cultural similarities between Japan and Malaysia, Hirano noted that warmth and friendliness she experienced in Malaysia stood out most — a quality she sees reflected in both countries.

“In Japan, it’s more about taking care of others, and I feel that’s very similar to how Malaysian people do things as well,” she said.

The only difference she pointed out was that while Japan is more homogeneous, Malaysia is made up of many diverse cultures.

“I feel like the Malaysian style is more accepting and receptive — people just go along together and journey together.

“Malaysia could even be seen as a cultural role model for Japanese people, to learn how to adapt and embrace other cultures in peace and harmony,” she added.

The different challenges of voice acting and acting

Fans may recognise her voice from iconic anime roles such as Haruhi Suzumiya in the 2006 hit anime series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail, and Misa Amane in Death Note, among many others, in addition to her appearances in live action dramas.

Having built a career in both voice work and live-action, Hirano shared with Malay Mail the different challenges each medium presents.

“For voice acting, you don’t see the audience, so I have to explain everything through my voice.

“Sometimes, when I’m in the studio, I catch myself wondering, ‘Am I overdoing this? Or maybe not doing enough?,” she added with a laugh.

She also described voice acting as “an unlimited world where anything is possible — and there’s no discrimination”.

However, according to Hirano, that kind of over-explaining doesn’t work in dramas.

“In live-action, you have to be mindful of your body language, facial expressions — everything.”

Going forward

It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to witness Hirano’s presence on stage yesterday, performing many of her iconic songs, such as Lost My Music and God knows, to close out AniManGaki 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, it will mark her 20th anniversary as a singer, with planned tours across Japan with special live performances, and if the opportunity arises, she’s also open to expanding her performances beyond Japan.

By 2027, she will mark 30 years in the acting industry — both on screen and as a voice actor — and hopes to use the milestone as a chance to travel more, connect with new audiences, and show the world what she’s capable of.

“Singing, acting, voice acting — I enjoy them all.

“I just want to get out there, meet new people, and hopefully find even more opportunities,” she concluded.