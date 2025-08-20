KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Michelle Yeoh believes the secret to a lasting marriage is finding joy in the everyday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who marked her second wedding anniversary with former Ferrari chief executive Jean Todt on July 27, spoke to People magazine about their two-decade relationship while promoting the English-language release of Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2.

Yeoh, 63, first met Todt in Shanghai in 2004 and became engaged only a month later.

“We’ve been together for 21 years, and we’ve been married for two,” she said.

For the Everything Everywhere All at Once and Wicked star, marriage is not about waiting for grand milestones.

“What we say is, ‘Every day should be a celebration.’ Why do we wait for a special day?” she explained.

She credited Todt for his patience with her career.

“I am so blessed because he’s so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me… he’s very understanding,” she said, adding that she was flying on the day of their anniversary this year.

The actress marked the occasion online by posting a photo of the pair holding hands in Paris, captioned: “Happy Anniversarywith love from Paris.”

Calling her husband “a romantic,” Yeoh said Todt counts their life together in days, hours and minutes rather than years.

Their wedding programme in Geneva even noted the exact length of their engagement: “Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 … we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.”

The couple later held a second ceremony in December in Yeoh’s hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia.

Ne Zha 2 opens in cinemas on August 22.